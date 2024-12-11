How were contestants chosen for Beast Games?

MrBeast’s sanitized version of Squid Game is finally ready but they haven’t kidnapped the show’s participants. So how did they pick contestants for Beast Games?

YouTuber MrBeast is well known for setting up insane challenges for cash prizes but he’s about to scale things up considerably. Partnering with Amazon Prime, the content creator has dreamed up the biggest game show ever with over 1,000 people set to participate in the very first Beast Games.

The game show cost more than $100 million to create with a significant portion of that going towards building an entire city. You need a lot of space to fit all those contestants.

But just how did they narrow down 1,000 people to compete for a life-changing $5,000,000 prize? We’ll break down exactly how they chose contestants for Beast Games.

How did MrBeast choose contestants for Beast Games?

There weren’t a lot of prerequisites to apply for Beast Games. Casting was open globally and participants come from all over but they do have to be over the age of 18 for legal reasons.

Those who meet the age threshold had a rather simple application process. Mr Beast shared a questionnaire-style form across his socials and anyone who wished to compete simply had to fill it out. Although, there were some interesting questions that had people speculating about what the show could entail.

In the application, there were some relatively innocuous queries like whether prospective participants considered themselves good roommates or what they were known for in their friendship group. Others were a little more out there.

People going through the application for Beast Games gave some insight into some of the more bizarre requirements that might be necessary to compete. Questions like “Are you willing to be buried alive?” or “If you had the opportunity to go to space, but you had to be away from your family for two months, would you do it?”.

Whether or not participants will be buried alive or shot into space is anyone’s guess at the moment. Audiences will have to wait and see once all 10 episodes of Beast Games air from December 19, 2024, to February 13, 2025.

Instagram: MrBeast The contestants for Beast Games will be slowly eliminated until one remains.

Applications for the first season of Beast Games have obviously closed but there’s already a waiting list for future seasons. This means that both MrBeast and Amazon Prime expect the show to continue.

It remains to be seen whether controversies like injuries on set or contestants suing for “inhumane conditions” will have an impact on the game show’s future.