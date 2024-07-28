How to watch Rhett & Links’s Wonderhole show: Release date, plot & more

YouTube duo Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal’s new comedy show ‘Wonderhole’ is coming soon, and many fans are wondering where they can watch it.

On June 28, 2024, Rhett and Link, hosts of Good Mythical Morning and owners of Mythical Entertainment, announced their latest venture – a new scripted comedy show.

Titled Wonderhole, the series combines “docu-comedy, sketch comedy, original music, visual FX, celebrity cameos, and outright bonkers attitude,” according to Mythical Entertainment.

The show will see the duo step away from their iconic Good Mythical Morning desk and “head into the real world for wonderous explorations both silly and profound, grandiose and dumb, and uniquely Rhett & Link.”

Where to watch Rhett & Link’s Wonderhole

Wonderhole will be uploaded to their original Rhett & Link YouTube channel, with new episodes dropping weekly beginning August 23, 2024. Fans can subscribe to their channel to be the first to know when the episodes are live.

In a February 2024 video revealing their plans for a new show, Rhett mentioned that the duo would be applying everything they’ve learned from their channels to develop the new project.

“We’re investing our own money into making it. We’re doing it completely independently, with no outside input, no network notes, that type of thing,” Link added. “The only audience that we have in mind in making this show is you.”

“It doesn’t make a lot of financial sense, if we’re being honest, because we’re definitely going to spend more money on this than we’re gonna make,” Rhett said. “But we see it as an investment, an investment in ourselves, in our creative ideas and our team. And we also see it as an investment in this platform.

“We also want to believe that YouTube can be a place where you don’t have to just try to anticipate the algorithm, you don’t have to just make something that you try to anticipate what people are going to like, but you can make the thing that you like. And then the people who also like it, will come along and they’ll watch it.”

Since the announcement of Wonderhole, many excited fans have flooded the comments with supportive messages, eagerly looking forward to the new comedy show.

This is just the latest major release from the Mythical brand. In November 2023, Rhett and Link launched MishMash cereal, following on from the likes of MrBeast with Feastables and KSI & Logan Paul with Prime Hydration.