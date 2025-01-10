How to watch IShowSpeed’s South America Tour: Date, time and all countries

Streaming star IShowSpeed is gearing up for yet another trip abroad, this time heading to South America to kick off 2025.

IShowSpeed truly dominated the streaming world in 2024, becoming a viral sensation thanks to antics like jumping over oncoming sports cars and his tours across the globe, drawing hundreds of fans wherever he went.

Following his successful trips to South Korea and Europe, Speed headed to Southeast Asia and then Australia / New Zealand, gaining a staggering amount of views.

Ahead of 2025, Speed said he had even bigger goals in mind — and he’s already making them happen before January’s even over.

YouTube: IShowSpeed 2024 was a hugely successful year for IShowSpeed.

How to watch IShowSpeed’s South America Tour

On January 10, Speed posted a video announcing his next big tour, revealing that he’s kicking off the new year in South America.

The countries Speed will be visiting are as follows: Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Uruguay, Peru, Guatemala, Panama, and Paraguay.

The stream starts on Sunday, January 12 at 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST. Fans can tune into Speed’s stream on his official YouTube channel.

Late in 2024, IShowSpeed named several regions he hoped to visit in 2025, saying he wants to visit “Africa, Europe, the Middle East, South America [and the] rest of Asia.”

It looks like he’s already making good on his goals, leaving fans excited to see what hijinks he’ll get up to in South America.

“This is about to be fire!” one fan wrote on X.

“Can’t wait for Colombia!” another said.

Still, others wondered if Speed plans on collaborating with any of the countries’ respective football teams, given his love for all things related to the game.

Speed isn’t limiting his travels to Earth, though; previously, he expressed his goal to be the first to stream from outer space, saying he wants to link up with Elon Musk and use StarLink to read his chat from outside Earth’s atmosphere.