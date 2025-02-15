How to use YouTube’s Veo 2 to create AI video clips for Shorts

YouTube Shorts is integrating with Veo 2, allowing creators to generate AI-powered video clips for their content.

In 2024, YouTube introduced updates to its Dream Screen feature, enabling creators to generate unique AI backgrounds for their Shorts using simple text prompts. This tool allowed YouTubers to bring their ideas to life, from educational content to innovative remixes.

Now, Dream Screen is integrating with Google DeepMind’s video model, Veo 2, making it more versatile and powerful. Alongside these improvements, YouTube has launched a new feature: the ability to generate AI video clips to enhance your Shorts.

Creators can now generate clips via text prompts to fit specific narratives or invent entirely new scenes. Whether you lack footage for a particular scene or want to craft a vivid new world, this tool supposedly helps you bring your vision to life.

According to YouTube Blog, Veo 2 understands real-world physics and human movement with greater accuracy, producing highly detailed, realistic videos.

Users can specify artistic styles, lens types, or cinematic effects for a tailored output.

How to use Dream Screen and Veo 2

If you want to create video backgrounds for your Shorts, follow these steps:

Open the Shorts camera and select Green Screen, then Dream Screen. Enter a text prompt, choose your image, and create your background.

If you want to create a clip to add to a Short, just do as follows:

Open the Shorts camera, tap Add to access the media picker, then tap Create at the top. Enter your prompt, select your image, tap Create video, and choose the desired length.

All creations include SynthID watermarks and clear labels to indicate that they were generated using AI.

These features are currently rolling out in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with plans for wider availability soon.