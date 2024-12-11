How much did Beast Games cost to make? Budget breakdown of MrBeast’s big show

MrBeast’s very own game show, Beast Games, has turned into his most expensive project yet. But just how big was the final budget? Here’s what we know.

YouTube star MrBeast is no stranger to giving away pots of money. Many of his most popular videos involve spending money in some way, shape, or form, be it for charity, ridiculous sets, or cash prizes.

Upping the stakes, however, his first full-fledged TV show is far and away his most expensive bit of content yet. From building a village to giving away islands, it’s been a costly endeavor, but just how costly, you ask?

Here’s what we know about the total Beast Games budget and just how much MrBeast spent bringing the show to life.

Beast Games budget explained

At the time of writing, no exact dollar amount has been set in stone, though MrBeast has gone on record claiming Beast Games cost more than $100 million to make happen.

Given MrBeast spends roughly half of that annually for his content on YouTube, the social media megastar partnered with Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service in order to get the show across the line.

As for exactly how the nine-figure sum was spent, specifics haven’t been revealed, but we do have some ideas to go off.

Firstly, we know the show broke over 28 Guinness World Records throughout production. One of those records was for the most cameras ever used in a production. When also factoring in microphones, lighting, rigging, and all the rest, equipment costs alone may be multiple millions.

Next, MrBeast has also gone on record outlining the cost of just one of his larger-than-life sets. The crew spent roughly $14 million in building their own walled-in city to house contestants in the Prime Video series.

X: MrBeast An entire village was built from the ground up in Canada to house contestants on Beast Games.

The main prize is a $5 million sum, so factor that into the expenses too, but beyond that, the YouTube star also claimed to have given away even more. During an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, MrBeast implied he gave away a further $15 million in prizes throughout the course of filming.

Another two Guinness World Records support this claim. One was awarded for the “most money given away in a first episode,” while another was handed over for the “largest island given away in a show.” These certainly aren’t cheap awards to win.

Obviously you’ve got staff fees to pay, but that extends well beyond just the shooting days themselves. There’s plenty involved in post-production and marketing costs as well, getting us up to the reported $100 million figure.

Amazon is clearly expecting tons of new Prime Video subscriptions driven by MrBeast’s own promotion of the show in an effort to recoup some of the costs. Just how well it performs may determine whether a similar investment for a second season is worthwhile.