Hot Ones could be moving to Netflix as platform eyes legendary YouTube show

Hot Ones, the celebrity talk show with a twist, may be making the jump to Netflix in a live episode format.

According to Bloomberg‘s report, longtime host Sean Evans would continue to present Hot Ones, which spices up the celebrity interview format by having guests chow down on increasingly spicy wings.

These episodes would be created specifically for Netflix, though it’s unclear if each broadcast would also be published on YouTube, should talks with Hot Ones owner Buzzfeed Inc. amount to anything.

At the time of writing, the show’s parent channel, First We Feast, boasts 14 million subscribers, with Hot Ones episodes consistently generating the most views. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman sat at the legendary dining table on July 25, pulling in more than 20 million views.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ Hot Ones appearance has been viewed more than 20 million times.

If Netflix succeeds in brokering a deal to have original Hot Ones content appear on its platform, replicating even a fraction of those numbers would be a huge boost to its live events content.

The streamer has invested resources into expanding its live broadcasting offerings in 2024. In addition to securing streaming rights for two NFL matches on December 25, the long-awaited fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will be shown live on the service on November 15, assuming it goes ahead.

Doubts over the fixture ever taking place have repeatedly circulated due to Tyson’s ongoing health issues, with many fearing it could ultimately become an exhibition match or, worse, canceled altogether.

Scoring Hot Ones would be a big win for Netflix, although Bloomberg notes that the sources it spoke to “asked not to be identified” as talks “could still fall apart.” That being the case, don’t be surprised if nothing ever comes of this one.