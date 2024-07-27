Hawk Tuah girl flirts with her “celebrity crush” Matt Rife on Whitney Cummings podcast

Hawk Tuah girl had the chance to talk to her celebrity crush, Matt Rife, via FaceTime during her appearance on Whitney Cummings’ podcast.

Hailey Welch, also known as the Hawk Tuah girl, appeared on Whitney Cummings’ weekly podcast ‘Good For You’ on July 26, where she shared that her dream man is Matt Rife.

Whitney, who’s friends with Matt, then put him on FaceTime to chat to Hailey. After greeting her and asking Hailey for her age, the comedian dropped his phone in surprise when she revealed that she’s 21.

Article continues after ad

“How is your mom?” he then asked, to which Hailey responded: “My mama a crackhead, you don’t want her,” and referred to herself as a “crack baby.” Whitney joked that the two are “soulmates,” before they bursted into laughter.

After some friendly, flirty exchanges, Matt invited the 21-year-old to one of his shows. “I’m in Nashville August 24th doing Bridgestone Arena, do you want to come out?” he asked, to which Hailey giggled and said yes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Do you want front row, or do you wanna be off to the side like backstage? What do you prefer?” he inquired. “Put me back there with you, my boy,” the Hawk Tuah girl responded with a smirk.

“Oh my God, you gotta meet more celebrities if I’m your celebrity crush. This is so cute,” the 28-year-old told her, leaving the Tennessee native flustered.

“Love you Hailey, see you soon,” the comedian then said before ending the call, making Hailey blush. “Go get the damn bucket and mop right now,” she quipped as soon as he hung up. “My face is on fire!”

Article continues after ad

Matt Rife is just one of the many celebrities Hailey has interacted with since she gained viral fame. Earlier this month, she hung out with YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul and partied with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.