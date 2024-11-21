Haliey Welch explains why she won’t thank Tim & Dee TV for Hawk Tuah success

Though Haliey Welch admitted that her fame wouldn’t have been possible without Tim and Dee TV, she said she refuses to thank them for her success.

Haliey Welch’s rising fame from her interview with YouTubers Tim & Dee TV has been spotlighted since June. From starting her own podcast to creating an app named after her boyfriend and more, Welch seems to be just beginning.

She’s partnered with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul under his Betr brand, interviewed celebrities like Wiz Khalifa, and has even launched an animal foundation.

Though she likely wouldn’t have had those opportunities without her interview with Tim & Dee TV, Welch admitted that she refuses to thank the YouTubers for her success.

Welch spoke with the Bobby Bones Show and explained that after her fame took off, she contacted the YouTubers to stop posting about her. However, she said they blocked her on social media, leaving little to no room for her to reach back out to them to express her gratitude.

“Have you talked to that dude for making you famous?” asked Bones.

“Well, we reached out to him and I asked him to stop posting those videos and he never did,” Welch said. “He blocked us. So, I’m not thanking them for anything.”

The rising star did, however, admit that had Tim & Dee TV not posted so much about her interview after they spoke with her, her continued success wouldn’t have been “possible.”

She also said she wanted her fame to initially “go away” and continue to work at the Spring Factory in her home state of Tennessee. However, her fame took off so quickly that it wasn’t an option. “Here I am,” she said.

After Welch’s refusal went viral on X, netizens agreed that she was “ungrateful” for not thanking the YouTubers.

“Wow! Ungrateful too! Yeah wrap this sh*t up please,” wrote one on X.

“That’s a bold move from this girl! Guess she’s not about giving credit where it’s due,” added another.

“She wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for him,” quipped a third.

In October, rumors of Welch suing Tim & Dee TV circulated online. Though many believed it to be true, she shut the speculation down by tweeting, “Fake news.”