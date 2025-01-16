Goku voice actor accuses popular Dragon Ball YouTuber of using AI to fake voices

Goku’s English voice actor, Sean Schemmel, has accused popular Dragon Ball YouTuber, GamerGoku, of using AI to fake his impersonation of the anime character. The content creator has since responded, assuring he’s just a fan and that nothing faked about his own voice acting.

American voice actor Schemmel has been the English version of Goku since the 1990s. Millions of fans can instantly recognize his voice thanks to thousands of episodes of Dragon Ball throughout the years.

Article continues after ad

However, in the age of Artificial Intelligence, even Schemmel himself is now having difficulty discerning the real from the fake. In fact, he even replied to a viral clip voiced by GamerGoku, claiming it was put together by an AI program.

“This is AI,” Schemmel said in response to a clip of GamerGoku’s impression, wherein, he said the following in character: “F*** around and find out.” However, the YouTuber has since responded, assuring it’s indeed his own voice and that there was no harmful intent.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

GamerGoku responds to AI concerns from original Goku voice actor

“I did not record this,” Schemmel said in his response to the viral clip on Instagram. “It does not feel good to have someone use my voice to put words into Goku’s mouth. Might be fun for you but is not for me.”

“I guess he heard one of my YouTube shorts and thinks I’m using AI,” the content creator responded in a January 15 upload. As it turns out, Schemmel actually messaged him privately around the same time as the public comment, though GamerGoku didn’t see it until months later.

Article continues after ad

“I sent him a voice message clearing things up,” he said. “Hopefully he’s ok with it. I wish no negativity towards Sean. I just wish he’d do a bit of research instead of jumping the gun and flying off the handle.”

GamerGoku then revealed the contents of his private messages to Schemmel, wherein, he was once again accused of “using AI. I really don’t appreciate it. You’re [definitely not a fan of Dragon Ball.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber then responded, clearing the air and assuring he’s not “using any sort of AI”, but rather, he’s a skilled impressionist.

“I’m strongly against AI,” he assured. “Goku is one of my favorite voices, you’re a massive inspiration to me. It’s never my intention to give you a bad name, I do it purely for fun. No offense intended and I do apologize if this has upset you.”

Coincidentally, Schemmel wasn’t the only Dragon Ball voice actor caught off-guard by GamerGoku’s impression, Frieza voice actor Daman Mills also commented on the original video, saying “This is AI or fake voice over, please remove this.”