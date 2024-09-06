‘Glitch’ in Dr Disrespect’s return stream reveals new home for exclusive content

Dr Disrespect may have revealed plans to stream on X, formerly Twitter, during his comeback broadcast after taking a two-month hiatus from content creation.

On September 6, Dr Disrespect returned to streaming on YouTube, where he addressed the allegations against him and accused Twitch of orchestrating his downfall.

He also mentioned that he’ll continue to broadcast on YouTube, and will reapply for monetization on September 25.

However, an ‘Easter egg’ later on in his stream pointed toward his next big move. After experiencing a ‘technical glitch’ in the ‘Champions Arena,’ he switched to a backdrop of a laboratory, where a half-assembled CGI “robo-Doc” sputtered and spit out sparks on a table.

“Subscribe on X,” the robot said, prompting some hushing from the Doc, who pretended the bot had accidentally leaked his plans to stream on the social platform.

“We don’t have our subscribe button just yet on X,” he said in the skit. “Don’t give things away, man. Just hold off.”

As Doc is currently demonetized on YouTube and is permanently banned on Twitch, Doc seems to be relying on donations from fans at the time being — so it makes sense that he would stream exclusive content on X, formerly Twitter, to supplement his lost income.

Until recently, it wasn’t clear where the Doc intended on streaming next due to the aforementioned factors. He previously turned down offers to broadcast on Kick, claiming the platform would need to pay him $50M to consider moving there from YouTube.

It’s not unusual for creators to expand their outreach to other platforms. In fact, the concept of multi-streaming has sharply risen in popularity after streamers TimTheTatMan and DrLupo began streaming on both Twitch and YouTube after their exclusivity ended in September.

It seems like the Doc is following suit, in a manner of speaking. It remains to be seen if he’ll qualify for partnership with YouTube again — or if he’ll decide to take Kick up on their offer.