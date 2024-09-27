Geoguessr expert Rainbolt reveals he runs secret ASMR channel with millions of streams

Geoguessr expert Rainbolt has revealed that he runs a secret ASMR channel that’s recieved millions of streams thanks to a partnership with Pandora radio.

In the world of Geoguessr, there are only a few people who can consider themselves a true expert at finding locations. Rainbolt is one of them, and has been widely considered to be the best for years.

Back in June 2023, he went viral on TikTok after a man was gatekeeping the location of a local bagel shop he went to. In response to the video, Rainbolt not only found the restaurant and what sandwich it was… he also got the bagel shop to name it after him.

He’s amassed a sizable following across social media, TikTok, and two YouTube channels – but on September 27, Rainbolt revealed that his following is bigger than you’d think.

While on The Yard podcast, he went into detail about how he makes money by posting on YouTube and TikTok… but also shared that he has a secret ASMR account that “barely anyone” knows is him.

“I have like… I have this thing called Thailand Sounds, like an ASMR [channel]. No one even knows this is me really,” he said. “We have a deal with Pandora. We have a guy who just records Thai rain. We’re doing like a million streams on Pandora.”

“We’re like the biggest rain radio there.”

(Topic starts at 23:40)

Rainbolt’s two YouTube channels have nearly 3M subscribers combined and have amassed just under 900M views over the years he’s been active online.

His most recent video was uploaded on September 26 and has amassed over 45,000 views in just 17 hours. In it, he quickly made his way around the world by quickly identifying areas in Canada, Serbia, and more.

Rainbolt’s far from the first influencer to reveal their side-project in 2024. YouTube star Valkyrae launched her own media company to create anime, comic books, and TV shows on September 27.

Logan Paul & KSI also partnered with MrBeast at the beginning of the month to launch their Lunchables competitor, Lunchly, which features both Prime and Feastables in the box.