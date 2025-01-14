Gamers Nexus sues Honey as YouTubers fight back against PayPal “scam”

YouTuber Gamers Nexus has filed a lawsuit against PayPal & Honey, marking the second lawsuit against the company from a YouTube creator since it was exposed for deceptive practices.

Back in December 2024, YouTuber MegaLag uploaded an exposé about the company, accusing them of stealing from both consumers and creators and calling their business a “scam”.

He alleged that Honey replaced creators’ affiliate codes with their own, but that they also partnered with companies to control which discount codes were being presented to users.

This sparked backlash across the internet, with YouTube creators like Linus Tech Tips and LegalEagle speaking out about the accusations against Honey – and the latter filing a lawsuit against the brand.

Now, YouTuber Gamers Nexus has revealed that they filed a second lawsuit against Honey and its parent company PayPal for three major issues.

Gamers Nexus files lawsuit against Honey

“It has already been filed and we’re seeing PayPal and Honey for three things. One, conversion, two is tortious interference with contractual relations, and three is unfair and deceptive trade practices,” said GN’s Steve Burke.

“We filed this in collaboration with consumer class action firm CPM Legal on behalf of those affected by the actions of what we believe are anti-consumer behaviors that harm not only reviewers but consumers directly.”

Burke also revealed that once the lawsuit is over, they will be making sizable donations to consumer rights organizations including Pubic Interest Research Group and Archive.org.

“We may not legally be able to share any potential settlement details in the future so I’ll just say this: The amount we donate will be at a minimum higher than any amount of money that Gamers Nexus would hypothetically receive as a payment from that settlement or that court decision,” he added.

Article continues after ad

Steve also claimed that, though his lawsuit is separate from LegalEagle’s for now, there’s a chance the two’s class action lawsuits fuse together if this case reaches a higher court.

At the time of writing, neither PayPal nor Honey has issued a statement surrounding the backlash from recent accusations from MegaLag, LegalEagle, or Gamers Nexus. To keep up with all things Honey lawsuit-related, keep an eye on our hub.