Game dev creates IShowSpeed game where players can bark and do backflips

A game developer who makes Unreal Engine 5 tutorials on YouTube has created video games based on IShowSpeed’s IRL broadcasts.

The game features players piloting Speed around a town trying to “cause chaos, keep the IRL stream fun, and watch your viewer count climb,” according to its website. The creator of the game, ‘Gorka Games,’ revealed footage of the game that showcases how players can act like the streamer.

Players can bark, backflip, interact with the cameraman, and recreate viral moments as IShowSpeed from his European tour like wrestling with the green wizard ‘Crawley,’ or running away from mobs of fans.

There is a live viewer tracker in the corner of the screen that players must make grow by “doing something interesting” and goes down when IShowSpeed isn’t doing anything for the camera.

Gorka posted a video to YouTube and X showcasing the game and talked through how he created it in UE5, from finding a model of the streamer to creating the mechanics and other NPC characters.

“Ping IShowSpeed through all places, YouTube, Reddit, IG, Discord. All places. Let’s make him react and play the game,” Gorka said in the video.

The game is a barebones product that was obviously made by one developer but has the charm of being the first video game based on the antic of the top streaming talent.

IShowSpeed hasn’t done an IRL traveling stream in a while as he has focused on creating gaming content with Kai Cenat, making content at home, and reacting to his idols taking over YouTube. However, he has announced plans for a similar traveling tour to South East Asia.

Whether the streamer will react to the game remains to be seen, but, since it is free to download and less than 5 GB, there’s no reason to think IShowSpeed won’t check it out.