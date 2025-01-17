Fousey calls out YourRage, Agent, Haliey Welch & more in ‘BBL Rage’ diss track

Crashout YSE, formerly known as Fousey, has released a new diss track that calls out various FaZe Clan members, Agent, N3on, and Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch.

Fousey made the name change right at the start of 2025, and almost immediately began releasing music under the name Crashout YSE.

His first song, ‘First Day Out‘ led to various streamers reacting to it on stream. AMP co-founder Agent00 went viral on social media with his reaction where he slammed his chair to the ground while laughing.

Article continues after ad

On January 16, Crashout YSE uploaded a diss track called ‘BBL Rage’ and hit out at various FaZe Clan members, Agent, N3on, Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch, and a few others.

Crashout YSE drops ‘BBL Rage’ diss track

“Prove ’em wrong once now prove em wrong again, keep on laughing at my song, now imma put this all to end,” he said at the start of the song. “They’re all buying views boss just to try to get a win.”

Article continues after ad

Within seconds of the track opening, he called out YourRage with a claim that he gets “injections” in his chin. Just a few lines later, he calls out fellow FaZe Clan member PlaqueBoyMax.

Article continues after ad

Those two aren’t the only ones Fousey mentioned in the song, either. “Agent you just got to hit the gym and don’t be hesitant,” he said. While it seems to be about the AMP star’s January weight-loss marathon, he was likely mentioned because of his reaction to Fousey’s first song.

Even after hitting out at Rage, Max, and Agent, Fousey goes on to mention the names of quite a few other top creators.

Article continues after ad

“N3on, he ain’t got no testosterone, he feminine,” he said. “…Lacy fat as f**k, the only thing he wants is parfait. This is for laughing at my song and trying to make me take an L, they just trying to pull the rug from under me like Haliey Welch.”

Article continues after ad

Despite the majority of the song being pointed at YourRage, Fousey ended the diss track by showing some love to the FaZe Clan member.

Article continues after ad

“Hey Rage I love you. I don’t know if the accusations are true or not. You know, Twitter tabloids… they be crazy sometimes.”