Former MrBeast producer sues YouTuber for unpaid wages and overtime

MrBeast is being sued by a former producer of his company after she allegedly worked 75 hours a week without proper compensation.

While MrBeast continues to thrive on YouTube by creating unique content like crashing a Lamborghini into duct tape and offering $100K to the winner of a 50-yard dash between IShowSpeed and Noah Lyles, a new lawsuit against him might dip into the creator’s pockets.

On Monday, November 18, former producer for MrBeast, Brittany Carter, filed a lawsuit against the philanthropic YouTuber at the US District Court for the Eastern District.

Court documents state that Carter filed “to recover unpaid wages, overtime, compensatory damages, liquidated damages, and attorney’s fees from Defendant for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the North Carolina Wage and Hour Act.”

Carter moved from California to Greenville, North Carolina in 2022 to work for the YouTuber. Upon being hired, Carter said she signed an “Independent Contractor Services Agreement.”

She said she worked up to 75 hours a week for MrBeast. According to the Fair Labor Standards Act, the former MrBeast producer was eligible for overtime pay but allegedly wasn’t compensated by the YouTuber for her extra working hours.

Though her base pay was $10,000 a month, Carter was paid bi-monthly. She was also given an apartment from the YouTuber after uprooting her life to NC.

The former MrBeast producer claimed that she was asked to respond to calls and messages “any time of day on all days of the week.” Though she was hired as a full-time producer, Carter said she was “misclassified” as an independent contractor to avoid paying her overtime.

She and her lawyers are currently seeking a jury trial as well as compensation from MrBeast for her overtime hours, including interest.

Though his working conditions appear to have high standards and low compensation, MrBeast was the third most-followed TikTok account in 2024. He was also honored as the highest-paid YouTuber this year.