Former MrBeast employee dares YouTuber to “take him to court” in new allegations

Jake Weddle, a former employee of MrBeast’s team, has taken to Instagram to “spill more tea” in a new string of allegations against the mega-popular personality.

Multiple allegations have been thrown against MrBeast of late, the YouTube juggernaut accused of covering up sexual misconduct, money laundering, and much more.

On August 12, Dexerto reported how Weedle, a former employee, issued a “warning shot” to MrBeast as Dogpack, another ex-staff member of the YouTuber, was sent two cease and desist letters.

On September 5, Weedle took to Instagram to reveal he would be taking a step back from social media, noting that the past few days had been “incredibly difficult” and claimed people had been using his “trauma for clout.”

The former MrBeast employee then shared a whole new crop of allegations across multiple stories on the social media app, as well as providing his take on the whole situation.

Instagram: Jae_Weedle

In the first now-deleted Instagram story, Weedle claimed MrBeast’s philanthropic efforts were “basically money laundering” and then begged to have the police involved in the investigation.

“His philanthropy is s***. Makes no impact. And is basically money laundering. Don’t believe me? Let’s investigate! Let’s get the police involved! Please? Pretty please?”

After listing out all the allegations MrBeast has been hit with, including faking videos, illegal practices, and covering up sexual assault with “hush money,” Weeble then gave his honest opinion about it all.

“Let’s say… half of that’s true… that’s enough. Jail. Wanna know my opinion? It’s all true. And it gets worse.”

In a final string of Instagram stories, Weeble claimed he would not have “spilled all that tea” if it wasn’t for the harassment he alleged he has been receiving. The former MrBeast employee then called on him to “make a public statement calling off everyone harassing whistleblowers and survivors.”

Instagram: Jake_Weddle

“Send me a cease-and-desist. Take me to court. I dare you. Let’s get the solitary footage public. Let’s get it on the record. Let’s get the police involved,” wrote Weedle.

At the time of writing, neither MrBeast himself nor a representative from his team have addressed this new string of comments from Weedle. However, we’ll be sure to update this piece if they do.