Former MrBeast employee confirms YouTuber knowingly hired a sex offender

A former employee of MrBeast has confirmed that YouTube’s most-subscribed creator willingly hired a “registered sex offender”.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has been under fire ever since Ava Kris Tyson, one of the founding members of MrBeast’s channel, was accused of grooming minors and having inappropriate conversations with underaged fans online.

Despite removing Tyson from the company and launching an internal investigation, the initial allegations sparked a heated discussion regarding how much MrBeast may have known about the situation.

Article continues after ad

On August 9, former employee DogPack404, who previously made claims about how MrBeast’s channel supposedly engaged in fake giveaways and staged content, uploaded a new video alleging that the YouTuber knowingly hired a “registered sex offender.”

(Segment begins at 44:38)

In the video, Jake Weddle, who worked on MrBeast’s videos before, was asked if he had heard about any other instances of sexual misconduct at the company.

“I heard, you know, people have been let go for sexually assaulting some very young people. The idea that Jimmy didn’t know or that Jimmy was covering stuff up… He didn’t want stuff to come out,” Weddle said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“He’s very careful about his image. You know, the tangible proof that he knew but covered it up – how do you prove that? Well, there was a known sex offender, a registered sex offender, convicted sex offender on the registry and everything, who worked there.”

According to what Weddle had heard, the man had done “not-great stuff to some underage people,” and claimed that Jimmy was aware of that when he’d hired him.

Article continues after ad

“And they covered up the fact that, not only did he work there, but he was the manager when it all started. And, you know that he knew because he’ll be in videos. He will be in the thumbnails. He will be around. And whenever he is, he’s wearing a mask. Why would you wear a mask? Why would you conceal your face? What are you concealing? That you are a registered sex offender? And that your face can be looked up?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Weddle added that this employee was internally referred to as ‘Delaware,’ and evidence surfaced pointing to the brother-in-law of former MrBeast employee Jake The Viking.

Back in 2018, Jake wrote on X, “They are calling my brother-in-law/manager Delaware. And because that’s his name.”

Ava Kris Tyson also alluded to this in a deleted tweet where she said, “Never ask Jake how he ‘protected his kid’ or his family from his bro in law!”

She also posted a screenshot with an Out-of-State Statute number that matches sex offender Charles Jefferson.

Article continues after ad

After the old tweet spread, Jake confirmed his brother is a registered sex offender and the claims made in the video were accurate.

“When he was 21, a 16 year old girl accused him and others of SA when she was 11. Delaware took a Plea Deal. That’s why there was no jail time, but he still had to register,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

Jake further revealed that his brother-in-law was hired before him and was the reason he got hired at MrBeast.

Article continues after ad

“Before being hired, Delaware sat down with Jimmy and Sue (Jimmy’s Mom) and explained to them everything. So yes, Jimmy knew,” he said, adding that Delaware’s charges are set to be dropped in the fall.

“I understand why anyone would be upset and frustrated over these allegations and I do not blame them. Hurting kids in any way is completely unacceptable. But in the case of Delaware, I firmly believe he did nothing wrong and look forward to the day these charges are dropped.”

Article continues after ad

Thus far, MrBeast has yet to respond to the allegations, and he hasn’t issued a statement on social media since announcing he was hiring a third-party to investigate Ava Tyson’s online behavior.