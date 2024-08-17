Former MrBeast employee claims he turned down $190k payment & apology

Jake Weddle, one of the former MrBeast employees who leveled allegations against the creator, claimed that Jimmy reached out to apologize and offer him $190k. However, he declined and made a counteroffer.

MrBeast has been publicly silent since these allegations against him arose, but several people who have worked with him in the past claim to have spoken with him since. Weddle is now another one of the creators on that list.

He showed a text with Jimmy in his video that reads as follows:

“Hey, I wanted to reach out and say I didn’t mean to cause you mental stress with that video and I apologize. Clearly, it had an effect on you. You mentioned you’d like to be paid out the rest of the prize money (the other $190,000) and I’d love to make things right with you.

“I have ZERO expectations of you mentioning me sending you this money or taking down any videos. This is me just wanting to help out and make sure you’re good.”

This was followed by MrBeast asking about his banking information to see where he could send the cash. However, Weddle claimed that he declined the full $190k.

Jake Weddle surrounded by other MrBeast employees in the “$50,000 Game Of Extreme Hide And Seek – Challenge” video

“The personal apology, the person-to-person thing – there were no lawyers, around, right? There was no camera in my face… I respected that. That’s how I would have wanted it to go down. But I couldn’t take it, I just couldn’t take it. It’s still a mechanism of the game, it’s still the rest of the prize money. That’s not what this is about.”

That said, Weddle was conflicted, claiming that he needed the money. So, he spoke with MrBeast and settled on $50k instead, enough cash to get him through some essential bills and try to pay off student loans.

And, while the former employee appreciated the apology directed toward him and took as much money as he was “comfortable” with, he felt as if the YouTuber still had a lot to answer for.

He’s also slammed Jimmy’s “business model”, claiming that his method of making viral videos by filming people and offering them money to complete challenges isn’t healthy.

Weddle corroborated the claim Ludwig and other creators in the past made that Dogpack, the YouTuber who brought many of the allegations against MrBeast to light, has a third video coming with “even more serious allegations” against him.