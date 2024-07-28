Former MrBeast employee claims Ava Kris Tyson sexually assaulted her

A former MrBeast employee who worked as Ava Kris Tyson’s assistant has come out with claims she was “coerced” and sexually assaulted.

Allegations against Ava first came out on July 21 accusing her of “grooming” a fan, LavaGS, resulting in the creator stepping down from the MrBeast channel and Jimmy Donaldson himself stating he was launching a third-party investigation.

While LavaGS initially came to Ava’s defense before admitting aspects of the pair’s interactions were “inappropriate”, more people have since spoken out with claims against the YouTuber.

On July 27, Jess – a former employee of MrBeast who goes by ‘Mooskina‘ online – shared on X (formerly Twitter) her experience with Ava, claiming she was sexually assaulted and “coerced” by the “power dynamic” in play.

Jess wrote that she first began interacting with Ava after the latter followed her on Twitter in 2022, with the two discussing HRT and the possibility of appearing in a MrBeast video. Allegedly, the relationship soon became sexual and involved Ava “love-bombing” Jess into feeling like “the most important person in her life”.

According to Jess, this led to the pair meeting in person and engaging in a “one-sided” sexual relationship in which Ava “never reciprocated”. Initially leaving when she found out Ava “did not have the ability to cast anyone in a MrBeast video”, Jess returned after she was brought back as an assistant. The two began living together and allegedly resumed the sexual aspect of their relationship.

“I had just moved in with Ava and left my job to come work as her assistant. In no way shape or form did I feel like I could say no without somehow risking my job or being asked to leave,” Jess wrote, describing how she felt “coerced”.

Despite sharing alleged messages showing an agreement to keep things platonic, Jess claimed Ava “towed the line” with her in terms of “what was and wasn’t an appropriate relationship” considering their “power dynamic.”

While they were never officially partners, Jess stated she and Ava eventually became “very, very close emotionally”, leading her to believe they had “something special moving forward.” However, Ava got into a relationship with someone else and Jess decided to move out, subsequently losing her job as well.

Jess said she eventually talked to HR and divulged the extent of her relationship with Ava, whereby she learned Ava “had not been forthcoming with them”. This “led MrBeast to launch a third-party investigation into the matter.”

As of writing, Jess stated no updates have been given to her since an investigation was promised. The allegations surrounding Ava’s interactions with LavaGS came out in the weeks following Jess’ departure from the company.

“I don’t want hush money and I don’t want clout,” Jess concluded. “I just want to be able to move on with my life and close this chapter.”

As of now, neither Ava nor MrBeast have responded to these latest allegations. However, we’ll be sure to update you as the story develops.