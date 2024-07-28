Former MrBeast employee appalled by Ava Kris Tyson Discord leak: “I’m glad they fired me”

An ex-MrBeast employee has responded after viewing the messages within the alleged Ava Kris Tyson Discord server leak stating that he is happy they fired him.

Ava Kris Tyson was accused on July 21 of grooming a 13-year-old fan named LavaGS and messaging minors inappropriately over Discord. Following the allegations, MrBeast issued a statement stating he had “removed” Ava from his organization and appointed an impartial third party to investigate.

A week later on July 27, a user by the name of ImBrainFreak posted to their Twitter/X account claiming to have leaked messages sent by Ava Kris Tyson from MrBeast’s public Discord server.

These involved screenshots showing Ava allegedly telling minors to post explicit images on certain channels, posting links to adult sites in general chats directed at minors, and many other sexual references toward others in the server.

Additionally, these leaks came from a general chat that everyone on the server had access to, minors included.

Jake the Viking, a former MrBeast employee, responded to the Discord leak, “After seeing all this, I’m glad they fired me,” he said.

“Worst decision they ever made… Other than hiring Kris of course,” the original leaker ImBrainFreak replied.

Meanwhile, others questioned him on his involvement. “He was still affiliated with MrBeast he was 100% in that chat,” one said.

However, Jake fired back. “There’s a reason you don’t see my name in these chat logs. Because I wasn’t f**king in them,” he responded.

“I was fired and have the audio recording of the meeting, but hey, at least I’m not ‘leaching’ anymore I guess,” he said to another.

Jake isn’t the only MrBeast employee who has commented on the ongoing accusations regarding Ava. Her ex-assistant Jess, also known as Mooskina, has claimed that she was “coerced” and sexually assaulted while working for Ava.

Neither Ava Kris Tyson nor MrBeast have responded to the Discord leak at the time of writing.