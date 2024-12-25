Former Cody Ko fans claim he’s “gaslighting” viewers with “pathetic” apology

After months of near complete silence on Tana Mongeau’s allegations against him, Cody Ko has finally talked about the issue in an upload on one of his side channels. But the way he discussed it didn’t leave his fans satisfied.

Cody Ko’s first response to the situation was a disappointing one for his fans, with it just being a formality and a part of him stepping away from TMG studios, his podcasting and video network.

The initial drama took place in July 2024, and now he’s briefly addressed it in a December upload. Although it was part of a larger video about fitness, with the mention being a small aside that’s easy to miss if you just quickly watched the video.

And, much like his initial response, this mention left many of his viewers feeling disappointed.

Cody Ko uploads for the first time in months

Rather than posting on his normal Cody Ko channel, the creator instead posted on his Cody Trains channel and made a video that was, for the most part, about him training for a marathon.

He did, however, give a brief message acknowledging that things have changed and that he wants to get back to content creation despite viewers potentially having lost trust in him.

“Being creative, doing this type of thing and putting it out there, it’s just in my DNA. I need to do it. So, I’m gonna do it. Obviously, I understand I’ve been offline for months, haven’t made videos for that whole time. I also understand if your opinion of me has potentially changed over the past few months,” he explained.

“I spent the first half of my career criticizing people and judging people online, so I don’t begrudge your judgement of me by any means. I just think all I can do right now and moving forward is to try to be the best person I can be for myself and my family.”

So, while he didn’t address the situation directly, he did at least acknowledge it. However, people in the comments who used to watch Cody weren’t happy with this response, demanding he address the allegations head-on.

“Putting the non-apology at the end of an unrelated video on your third channel is so scummy dude,” said one commenter.

“Why is he acting like he already apologized and is trying to move forward? Is he gaslighting his audience?” said another.

“As a lifelong fan, this is pathetic,” claimed one brief yet sharp comment. Cody lost over 300k subs during his silence on the topic, with many of his old fans deciding to jump ship.

“The amount of d riders defending this is crazy, I was a huge Cody Ko fan and even I won’t dare to defend this,” claimed a former fan. There are some people who are happy he’s back, but positive comments are few and far between.