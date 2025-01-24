‘Foot-and-mouth disease’ charged for blackmailing YouTuber out of millions

A YouTuber by the name of ‘Foot-and-mouth-disease’ has been charged with blackmailing another YouTuber out of millions of won.

According to the Korean publication Maeil Business Newspaper, the YouTuber, who goes by the name ‘Foot-and-mouth disease’ has been released on bail after being charged with robbing his fellow content creator.

The incident that placed him in jail happened back in February 2023, when he told the other YouTuber, Tzuyang, that he was aware of allegations against them related to tax evasion and privacy. Foot-and-mouth disease then allegedly intimidated the other YouTuber by saying that if he was given 55 million won, he wouldn’t share the allegations.

Article continues after ad

The publication says that Foot-and-mouth also demanded that “if you don’t want it to be publicized, please promote my acquaintance’s restaurant.” He was also allegedly helped by two others, who encouraged him to blackmail the YouTuber instead of posting a video exposing them because it would be “profitable.”

Article continues after ad

Being released on bail doesn’t mean the YouTuber is free from his charges, however, as the report says his next court date is in February.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time YouTuber drama has led to criminal charges

This isn’t the first time YouTuber drama has led to criminal charges. Back in May 2024, YouTuber Joddoltv was live-streaming a court hearing when his rival approached him from behind and started stabbing him.

News1/Joddoltv/X

The YouTuber was found in a state of cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Just hours later, his rival was caught by the police.

The attacker, surnamed Hong, reportedly left his sentencing hearing while clapping after being sentenced to life for the murder.

Article continues after ad

Back in November, a Japanese YouTuber was charged with attempted murder after stabbing her social media rival with a pair of scissors.