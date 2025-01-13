Female UFC fighter destroys YouTube prankster after he trolls her during training

A YouTube prankster got much more than he bargained for after he interrupted UFC fighter Kayla Harrison’s training session to give her “pointers.”

YouTubers have made a killing by producing prank content over the years and plenty have gone viral thanks to their victims’ reactions.

The gym is one of the most popular places to prank people, but it can have some major ramifications. For instance, last year amateur YouTubers BUCURTWINS were nearly knocked out by a bodybuilder who didn’t take too kindly to their prank.

Now, UFC Bantamweight fighter Kayla Harrison is the latest to put a prankster in his place after ImReddTV tried to get involved during his training session.

Kayla Harrison makes YouTube prankster tap out for not “bowing to his sensei”

In a clip posted to Instagram, the YouTuber barged in on Kayla Harrison as she trained in the octagon to give her “pointers.”

Right away, Harrison seemed to understand that this wasn’t just a random person off the street and was trying to make content as she fired back at his proposition.

“You wanna bow to your sensei real quick?” she asked, pointing to the ground.

“What’s that?” ImReddTV asked, but in an instant, Harrison was able to take him down and dominate the YouTuber with her strength.

Despite not landing any actual shots, it was clear Harrison was in control, as ImReddTV frantically begged, “It’s just a prank!”

Harrison kept up the pressure, though and locked in an armbar, forcing the prankster to tap out in pain.

This is hardly the first time ImReddTV has had a UFC prank backfire. Back in 2022, his prank on Jamahal Hill had him left scared when the light heavyweight lunged towards him.

Others have had a similar fate when trying to prank fighters. For instance, YouTube prankster Aris Sureni, better known as TopNotch Idiots was choked out by Raul Rosas Jr after starting a conflict in a gym.

A group of teens also felt the wrath of Sean Strickland after ringing his doorbell and running away, only for the former middleweight champion to pull a gun on them.

