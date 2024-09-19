Feastable displays vandalized in stores amid string of MrBeast controversies

Feastable displays are being vandalized in stores as MrBeast has gone through the wringer lately with a series of controversies involving former staff, longtime friends, big production woes, and new product launches.

The YouTube megastar has had a rough few months. It all started when a close collaborator, Ava Kris Tyson, was leveled with accusations of grooming, which stemmed into several more allegations of a problematic work culture.

Additionally, it has been compounded with a new legal battle MrBeast is facing, and a slew of backlash for the recently announced Lunchly. A cherry on top, the influencer has also been slapped with a lawsuit from contestants on his upcoming Amazon series ‘Beast Games, with a handful of participants alleging “inhumane conditions” during the shoot.

Now as a result of MrBeast’s troubled past few months, some are responding by vandalizing Feastables displays in stores.

First tweeted by an X (formerly Twitter) user, Catherine Welegi, they showed two pictures of vandalized Feastables displays in Germany.

Various other users started to tweet pictures of displays they’ve seen vandalized, with one deciding to start collecting them.

People look to be destroying the displays in various ways, be it ripping his head off, blacking out his front teeth, or even drawing a phallus next to his head.

Another user reported that a grocery store in Canada has been “trying to move [Feastables] forever” but have been unable to do so. It got to the point where the store allegedly started giving them away with purchases, but customers would throw them away. Obviously, do take this with a grain of salt.

In their tweet, however, they posted a picture of a cart filled with Feastables, selling for 50 cents per bar.

Over the past two months, MrBeast has been rocked by various controversies. The first that kicked everything off was when an ex-collaborator, Ava Kris Tyson, was accused of having inappropriate conversations with a minor.

Right after Tyson’s scandal, a former employee alleged MrBeast had knowingly hired a sex offender, with Tyson also being implicated in the accusations. In addition, he has been accused of stealing video ideas and faking them.

On September 16, a lawsuit was filed against various participants of his upcoming game show, Beast Games, citing sexual harassment and “inhumane” working conditions while on set. An incident while filming resulted in a tower collapsing and hospitalizing a crew member.