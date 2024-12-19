FaZe Banks reveals his personal ‘mount rushmore’ of streamers

FaZe Banks breaks down in greater detail his “mount rushmore” of streamers and explains the importance each holds in the industry.

The streaming space and content creator industry is always growing, with the likes of MrBeast, Kai Cenat and others bringing more and more viewership to YouTube and Twitch.

Naturally, everyone has their favorite streamer, and their answers change and differ depending on the type of content they consume.

On December 18, FaZe Banks sparked a huge debate online after he named Jack Doherty the “worst streamer of all time.” Doherty responded to the opinion, thereby igniting an online back-and-forth and feud between the two.

While Banks’ picks for the worst streamer garnered attention, he also revealed who his favorite picks are and in a follow-up X (formerly Twitter) post, the Esports organization owner broke down his picks in greater detail.

FaZe Banks defends his favorite streamers

Banks revealed that RiceGum, Tfue, Adin Ross and PBM are among his “rushmore” of streamers, explaining why each of these content creators means so much to him and drawing the curtain pack on his relationship with each.

The first on the list, RiceGum, was praised by Banks for being his “literally [his] GOAT.” He highlighted how Rice “was one of the first people ever to desktop stream” and is an “easy pick.” What’s more, the FaZe Clan veteran professed that Rice “changed [his] whole life” and even called him a brother.

Tfue is another streamer that Banks has known for years and even recruited him to FaZe back when he was only at 50 views, witnessing his rise from “being unknown” to “the most iconic figure in Fortnite, behind Ninja.” He further defended his pick and added that Tfue’s success has now “extended past” Fortnite and permeated “YouTube mainstream.”

Banks then joked that he’ll “never miss a chance to remind everyone how [he] was early to Tfue.”

Next up on his list was Adin Ross. A contentious figure in the space, gaining attention in recent months for his back and forth with Kick. Regardless, Banks expressed how Ross, “gets 1% of the flowers he deserves” and noted that he “created an entire lane for people like Kai and Speed to thrive in.”

Additionally, Banks congratulated Ross for being a giant part of Kick’s success” and that he should be considered for everyone’s Mount Rushmore of streamers.

The last person on FaZe Banks’ Rushmore is PolarBearMike, also known as PBM, who he cited as being his “personal favorite streamer to watch at the moment.”

“Max is on his way. What he offers to not only the streaming industry but also the market of music is truly unique. He’s creating an entirely new genre of music-rooted content in real time before our eyes. When else ever before Max have we been able to tune into an artist’s creative process and watch a song be produced from start to finish, to music video IN REAL TIME?”

He then wrote, “If you don’t see the value and where that’s potentially headed, to each their own, but I’m putting the house on it that Max solidifies HOF status before it’s all said and done.”

At the time of writing, none of the streamers mentioned in Faze Banks’ Mount Rushmore have responded but we’ll be sure to keep you updated when they do.