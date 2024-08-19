FaZe Banks defends Alissa Violet after she admits to being a “mean girl” to Tana Mongeau

FaZe Banks is coming to Alissa Violet’s defense after his ex-girlfriend admitted to being a “mean girl” to Tana Mongeau in the past.

In July 2024, popular YouTuber Tana Mongeau lashed out at model and fellow influencer Alissa Violet, calling her the “meanest girl in LA” during a heated episode of her ‘Canceled’ podcast.

Tana claimed that Violet had asked her for help making ‘spicy’ content because the model “doesn’t have any f*cking money,” saying she wouldn’t even “succeed at it because you f*cking flopped.”

Violet has now offered a public response to Tana’s tirade in a video where she openly admitted to being a mean girl to other content creators in Los Angeles — even wearing a T-shirt with the words ‘Meanest girl in LA.’

In her video, Violet claimed that she was constantly being “used” by the people around her who wanted to “ladder climb” their way to success back in the 2016-2018 era of YouTube.

“Everyone during this time in my life was trying to use me for one thing or another,” she explained. “Guys were trying to hook up with me, older business people were trying to finesse me and steal from me.

“Girls were trying to be fake-nice and interested in being my friend when realistically, they just wanted a career from me, and half of them were either actively f*cking my boyfriend at the time and the next day, sometimes even the same night, approaching me and trying to be my friend.

“Yes, I have historically been a b*tch, and that was on purpose. I wanted to be so unapproachable and scary that nobody would ever f*ck me over again.”

Alissa’s ex-boyfriend, FaZe Banks, has now offered his take on the situation, saying he’s proud of her “valid response” to the “mean girl narrative” and that he’s “proud” of his ex-girlfriend.

“She makes valid points,” he wrote. “Literally, there are random LA girls who I’ve slept with making Tik Toks about how Alissa was rude to them. No sh*t? I’m not proud of any of it, Alissa and I are and have been in a great place for years. She’s definitely not perfect, none of us are, but she takes accountability for that here.”

However, Tana’s telling a different story. The YouTuber claims she “hooked up with Banks before he even knew Alissa’s name,” saying “that’s 1/100 of her lies. Done laughing at her sh*t,” in a post on Twitter/X.

For now, it doesn’t look like the beef between these two OG internet stars is fading anytime soon, and it’s unclear if Alissa will be invited on to the Canceled podcast to hash out their differences on the air.