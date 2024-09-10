Fans concerned as IShowSpeed taunts tigers and plays with fire in Asia streams

IShowSpeed has been going above and beyond to give his audience unforgettable content during his tour of Southeast Asia, but some fans are concerned he’s doing a little too much for views.

Streaming star IShowSpeed is currently visiting Southeast Asia following the massive success of his European tour over the summer.

Already, his trip has sparked some viral moments; from getting into a car crash during his first stream in Thailand to facing off with a pro Muay Thai fighter, Speed is going full speed ahead to the tune of hundreds of thousands of views.

YouTube: Live Speedy IShowSpeed got pummeled by a Muay Thai pro during his stream in Thailand.

In fact, he broke his viewership record just two days into his trip… but some fans are concerned for the streamer’s safety due to some of the antics he’s pulled during his travels.

For instance, Speed has had a few close calls with large animals. He “almost died” nearly falling off of an elephant and, the very next day, decided it would be fun to bark loudly at a tiger.

While he was petting the big cat, it growled at its handler, clearly agitated — and that’s when Speed started barking. A friend off-screen warned Speed to “turn it down,” saying the animal might lash out if he continued taunting it.

That didn’t stop him from continuing to bark at the tiger, leading one fan to tweet: “Wtf is wrong with Speed, bro risking his life for content.”

“Bro is playing with fire,” another said.

“Either he’s the bravest mf or the stupidest,” yet another wrote.

That wasn’t the only dangerous stunt he pulled during his second stream in Thailand; the influencer also spent time on a beach with a performer using a fire poi, a tool with weights that are set on fire.

The performer spun the poi close to Speed’s exposed stomach in an apparent dare — and ended up setting the streamer’s crotch on fire. Although he was able to put out the blaze, fans similarly worried that he was putting himself in harm’s way to entertain his viewers.

“This shouldn’t be tried at home,” one netizen warned.

“Anything for views these days,” another said.

“This guy will never die,” another commenter joked.

Despite some fans’ concerns, Speed’s Southeast Asia stream is proving quite a success — and he still has many more countries to visit.

His over-the-top antics aren’t relegated to trips abroad, though. Mere days prior, Speed almost lit himself on fire playing with a $100K robot dog that came equipped with a flamethrower.