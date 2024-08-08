Fans celebrate Corpse Husband’s birthday as YouTuber’s break approaches a year

Fans of Corpse Husband are wishing him a happy birthday despite the content creator and musician being MIA from the community for almost a year.

Corpse Husband has been a popular name since 2015, gaining his first bit of popularity by narrating horror stories and true crime incidents on YouTube.

The deep-voiced and faceless creator ended up linking with the likes of Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and Sykkuno, causing him to skyrocket in popularity even more.

On top of his streams and YouTube videos, Corpse has released more than a handful of songs – including a collab with British rock band Bring Me the Horizon.

He’s been missing from the internet since October 2023, but that didn’t stop fans from wishing the faceless creator a happy birthday on August 8, 2024.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY CORPSE!!! hope u r doing well, we love you. CTWT,” one user posted.

“Happy Birthday, Corpse. I miss you and I hope you have the most beautiful day. welcome to 27,” a second fan commented.

Alongside almost all of the posts, many fans shared various styles of artwork and pictures depicting Corpse. Others, however, shared just photos of themselves.

Thousands of posts were shared on X, and nearly all of them made it quite clear that they are still fans despite the fact Corpse hasn’t posted or shared anything since 2023.

Corpse has two X accounts, one named Corpse_husband and another called Corpse. While the latter shared a new song on October 20, 2023… the former hasn’t posted anything since July 2023.

His YouTube and Twitch channels have been devoid of any new content, but he’s still keeping in contact with some of his streamer friends. In July 2024, Valkyrae shared on her YouTube stream that she still talks to Corpse regularly and that he’s enjoying a break from the internet.