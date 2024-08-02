Experts warn how Ava Kris Tyson scandal could be “financially catastrophic” for MrBeast

Social media and PR experts have warned how the allegations against Ava Kris Tyson could end up being “financially catastrophic” for MrBeast.

Since first going viral on YouTube in 2017, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has avoided getting “canceled” despite the occasional attempt against his online empire.

Instead, the philanthropist has continued to grow, surpassing any and all previous markers of success to become the biggest YouTube star seen today with over 300 million subscribers on the video platform alone.

However, the allegations that have arisen against his long-term colleague and friend may just end up costing MrBeast more than the internet celebrity has yet encountered according to experts.

Instagram: mrbeast Several of MrBeast’s colleagues are long-term friends who have helped build the brand.

The allegations first arose in late July 2024, with Tyson accused of grooming a young fan, LavaGS, and having inappropriate friendships with minors. Tyson responded to the claims and announced her departure from MrBeast’s team.

MrBeast also revealed he had launched a third-party investigation and was “disgusted” by Tyson’s “unacceptable acts”. Nonetheless, mounting evidence against Tyson – including over 500,000 leaked messages from a Discord channel – has done little to quell the backlash against the YouTube star.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, social media consultant Katya Varbanova said the allegations could result in “financially catastrophic” short-term consequences, even if they were unlikely to leave a “permanent dent” in MrBeast’s brand.

“History has shown us allegations could have serious repercussions for personal brands,” Varbanova said, explaining that this still applied when the allegations were aimed toward a collaborator or friend.

PR expert Mark Borkowski told the Mail that the situation was “complex” given that MrBeast’s brand included a number of his childhood friends – such as Tyson.

As “millions” were left “speculating on the internet”, Borkowski pressed the importance of a quick and active response from MrBeast. He said, “The longer this is left without an answer, the more conspiracy theories surface and the more ferocious this saga becomes.”