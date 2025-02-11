Ethan Klein responds after housekeeper sues him for alleged wrongful termination

YouTuber Ethan Klein has broken his silence after a former housekeeper sued him over allegedly being fired two days after asking for medical leave.

Ethan Klein is a prominent internet personality known for founding H3H3, a content collective that discusses current events and online drama.

While Klein has been at the center of a few massive lawsuits in the past — some that set precedent for fair use — his latest legal kerfuffle involves one of his own employees.

In February 2025, Klein’s former housekeeper sued him over wrongful termination, alleging that she’d been fired just two days after asking for time off to undergo hernia surgery.

The suit claims that the plaintiff suffered from a hernia while under employment by the Klein family, and learned on July 18, 2024, that she would need surgery to correct the condition.

The next day, the plaintiff alerted Hila Klein of the situation, saying that she would need a month to recover but could potentially return to work sooner if she was feeling up to it.

On June 20, the housekeeper reported issues with being able to clock in at work. Shortly afterward, she was made aware that her employment was being terminated.

She was told that “her employer was ‘going in a different direction,'” with a staff member referencing a supposed “problem” she had with the Kleins’ nanny.

Ethan Klein denies firing housekeeper over medical leave request

Ethan Klein addressed the situation in a string of lengthy statements on his Instagram stories, where he claimed the housekeeper was “horrifically rude” to the nanny he’d hired to look after his and Hila’s two children.

“Constantly calling her fat and asking when she gained all the weight,” Klein wrote. “I gave her so many warnings hoping she would just stop, but she didn’t. …[I] tried everything to salvage the relationship, but her conduct was inexcusable.”

Instagram: h3h3productions

Klein went on to state that her claims of being terminated after asking for time off to have surgery were “100% fabricated,” accusing her of “trying to shake us down for a huge amount of money.”

The YouTuber went on to address the lawsuit during a live stream on February 10, 2025, saying he “literally had no choice” but to fire the housekeeper.

“In fact, if I didn’t [fire her], it would have been another issue, because at a certain point, she’s creating a hostile work environment,” he continued.

Klein also claimed that he’d given his employee a “generous severance package” upon her termination because he “cared about her” and “didn’t want to leave her high and dry.”

(Topic begins at 6:52)

This is just the latest lawsuit Klein has found himself embroiled in after he was sued by Triller four times for ‘pirating’ Jake Paul’s 2021 boxing match against Ben Askren.