Duke Dennis reveals Lamborghini damage after thief smashes window

Popular influencer Duke Dennis has revealed on social media that someone smashed the window to his custom Lamborghini Urus and stole his bag out of the car.

AMP member Duke Dennis has skyrocketed in popularity over the years with his content across social media, YouTube, and Twitch.

While he streams on his own Twitch channel, Duke also appears alongside Agent and Kai Cenat on their broadcasts.

On Thursday, December 19, Duke was out on a date with his girlfriend when he returned to his custom green Lamborghini Urus SUV to find the passenger side front window smashed.

The thief stole Duke Dennis’ bag after smashing the window

“Aint no way they did me like that right there,” he said in a video after discovering the damage. “Oh they took my bag… aww man. Damn, they got one over on me didn’t they?”

The video quickly made its way around social media, leaving many fans of the content creator shocked about the situation.

“Driving your flashy supercar late at night and leaving it in a parking lot for hours isn’t the best idea. Especially in Atlanta,” one user commented.

Another claimed: “Ridiculous how people act because they are jealous he has a girlfriend.”

“Aye gotta look on the bright side always. At least they didn’t take the whole car. That’s my biggest fear to walk back out of somewhere and my car just gone,” a third replied.

Others mentioned that Duke handled the incident pretty well, mentioning that he even posted pictures of himself smiling while standing beside the damaged car.

Duke Dennis isn’t the first AMP member to have major car damage over the last year, either. Back in August, Agent00 was IRL streaming with his friends when someone opened the door to the SUV they were driving.

Right after the door was opened, a car passing by ran into it, destroying the door in the process.