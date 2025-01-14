Dream hits back at TommyInnit’s accusations and demands he delete all videos with him

In a new YouTube video, Dream addressed allegations from fellow content creator TommyInnit, who accused Dream of harassing his mother, spreading lies and being sexist.

The feud between the two Minecraft stars kicked off when Dream accused Tommy of acting like the “internet police,” and claiming he lies about him constantly.

In a response video, TommyInnit slammed Dream for multiple things, including how he treated him when he was younger, being “sexist,” and that Dream had attempted to harm Tommy’s relationship with his mother.

Dream denies TommyInnit’s claims about him

Dream apologized for sharing a meme containing an offensive slur but refuted the other claims.

Dream stated that TommyInnit and his friends had been spreading “lies” about him for over a year and a half, particularly false allegations that he was a pedophile. He said that enduring these unfounded claims was one of the most challenging periods of his life.

“I made a video debunking those allegations, and after the video, the accusers even came forward and admitted they were not true.”

As for the allegation relating to Tommy’s mother, Dream shared a message he sent to her on August 5, 2023.

He described this as the only contact he had with her, and refuted that it constituted harassment, as Tommy had alleged. Rather, he claimed his intention was to prevent further harassment for both himself and TommyInnit’s mother, over a video Tommy had made mocking Dream’s stutter.

YouTube: Dream

Finally, Dream called on Tommy to delete all YouTube videos on his channel that feature him, and that he would likewise remove all videos featuring Tommy.

He ended the video by saying he is proud of TommyInnit’s success, but that he doesn’t “need to put other people down, to lift yourself up.”

TommyInnit has also struck up beefs with other streamers to start 2025, namely xQc and Mizkif, after he described the latter as the worst person he had ever met.