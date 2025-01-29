Dr Disrespect’s YouTube viewership hits “worrying” low as Rumble numbers plummet

Dr Disrespect’s viewership numbers have seen a stark fall on both YouTube and Rumble ever since the creator joined the latter live streaming platform in 2024.

On November 25, Rumble announced it had signed Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, to lead the streaming site’s gaming section and produce exclusive content for Rumble Premium subscribers.

While still multi-streaming on YouTube, Doc’s first broadcast on Rumble in December drew over 40,000 viewers – but those highs have since fallen considerably despite remaining the platform’s most-watched gaming streamer.

According to Streams Charts’ Product Manager Nazar Babenko, while his early 2025 data “shows a more realistic viewership” for Rumble, his YouTube numbers have taken a critical hit, as well.

Dr Disrespect struggles to maintain viewership since joining Rumble

In the summer of 2024, former Twitch employees broke their silence on why Dr Disrespect was permanently banned from the Amazon-owned site, claiming Beahm had sent inappropriate messages to a minor.

Doc initially confessed to the allegations in a since-deleted tweet, where he said the conversations “sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate.”

After a short streaming hiatus, Beahm returned to YouTube, albeit demonetized, and accused Twitch staff of orchestrating his ban, saying the messages used to justify the decision were taken out of context.

However, with his requests to be remonotized on YouTube rejected, Doc opted to co-stream on Rumble – a decision that Streams Charts says may have fractured his audience.

StreamsCharts

From January 1-28, Dr Disrespect recorded a 50% drop in average viewers and peaked at just over 7,000 on Rumble.

“Critically, since joining Rumble, his cumulative viewership between both platforms has fallen,” Babenko explained.

Dr Disrespect records his lowest viewership yet

In January, despite streaming Call of Duty and the newly popular Marvel Rivals, Dr Disrespect had his worst performance yet on the Google-owned platform.

“As it stands, Dr Disrespect’s preliminary January results on YouTube are worrying for the streamer,” Babenko stated. “While the American streamer is still highly popular, January has recorded his lowest ever AV (average viewers) and PV (peak viewers) on YouTube, and this seems unlikely to change during the final days of the month.”

StreamsCharts

In stats provided by StreamsCharts, Doc peaked at 20,896 YouTube viewers while averaging just 12,003.

While the reason for this drop-off isn’t clear based on numbers alone, multistreaming is a suspected culprit. That said, Beahm has seen a decline on both platforms, even after a 17% increase in airtime.

“In October 2024, the American was often able to record more than 20K AV (average viewers) for a broadcast on YouTube, but he has not been able to manage this again since late November,” Babenko revealed. “In fact, December saw some YouTube broadcast viewership fall below 10K AV for the first time in 2024.”

“At this point, the data suggests his overall viewership is falling.”