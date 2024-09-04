Dr Disrespect’s longtime editor quits ahead of streamer’s return

After over six years working together, Dr Disrespect’s video editor has quit the team, ahead of the streamer’s return from vacation.

Herschel ‘Guy’ Beahm, also known as Dr Disrespect, was banned from Twitch back in 2020 – but the reason behind it wasn’t revealed until June 2024, when he admitted to inappropriately messaging a minor on the platform.

He immediately announced a hiatus from the internet and remained quiet until he broke his social media silence on July 31 by posting a picture of him sitting at a checkerboard. Doc changed his X banner multiple times as he geared up for his return, and revealed the end of his vacation on September 3, 2024.

On that same day, Dr Disrespect’s longtime editor announced he was leaving the team after six years of making the YouTube star’s videos.

“Despite all the drama and chaos these past few months, I am still extremely proud of all the work I have done but it’s time for me to move on. So, after 6+ years it’s time to say farewell to the Dr Disrespect brand and begin a new chapter,” he said, before thanking other collaborators.

“And lastly, I want to thank you guys, the Champions Club, for your amazing support over the years! I gained a lot of friends and had a lot of great and fun moments with you guys!”

After Doc admitted the reason behind his 2020 ban from Twitch, many companies and fellow streamers spoke out against him.

Two of his closest collaborators, TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS, shared in separate videos that they could no longer support him. They weren’t the only ones, either, as dozens of others shared similar sentiments.

Doc’s favorite football team – the San Francisco 49ers – revealed in a statement that they will no longer work with the streamer. They worked with him on several occasions, including inviting him to the team’s camp in August 2022.

He’s also been fully demonetized on YouTube, meaning if he does decide to return to streaming on the platform, he’ll be unable to earn any revenue from his content there.