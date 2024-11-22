Dr Disrespect Rumble channel emerges amid rumors he’s joining streaming site

A new Dr Disrespect channel has been created on Rumble, further fueling speculation that the streamer will be joining the rising platform.

Rumors have been mounting that Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, will be joining Rumble – and fans believe they’ve found the biggest piece of evidence yet.

On November 18, a Dr Disrespect Rumble channel was created and numerous fake accounts were purged. While some seemingly fake accounts remain, such as “DrDisrespectOffical,” this new profile uses the full handle of “DrDisrespect.”

One day after the account’s creation, Rumble’s CEO Chris Pavlovski tweeted “Make Gaming Great Again” – a play on Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, which also happens to be the line of Doc’s new merch.

Dr Disrespect Rumble account created as CEO teases “big creator”

Rumble’s CEO has posted a handful of teases about the platform signing a big name. On October 26, he tweeted: “I told everyone that I wanted to have the biggest gaming streamer on the internet in 2025, on Rumble. Step 1 complete. Lots of work still ahead.”

On November 21, Pavlovski further added to the speculation when he revealed a “big creator” was joining the platform.

“Get ready for next week, the new era on Rumble starts to take shape. Big creator incoming,” he said.

Doc’s fans, the Champions Club, suspect that this new account is a big indicator that he will be streaming on Rumble.

“Seems the rumor of Dr Disrespect joining Rumble next week is true,” one said.

“If they’re throwing out big contracts then he’d be crazy not to. Guess I’ll be downloading Rumble,” another remarked.

“People tend to forget that Rumble will allow him to be himself. Have his own thoughts. Can say whatever he feels to get it off his chest without worrying about if he’s going to be suspended or blacklisted. It’s a good move for him, whether you like it or not,” someone else chimed in, referencing the site’s approach to ‘free speech.’

Back in June, Dr Disrespect was demonetized on YouTube after former Twitch employees said he had been permanently banned for sending inappropriate messages to an underage individual.

Although Beahm said the claims were true and took a break from streaming, he returned a few weeks later and accused Twitch of having a vendetta against him while taking the DMs out of context to justify the ban.

However, when YouTube didn’t remonetize his channel after applying, Doc hinted that a “much bigger” opportunity could be awaiting him.

Doc has been quite coy when it comes to the possibility of joining Rumble, however. When responding to a fan who said “Rumble suits you better,” Beahm instead began discussing the platform’s record-breaking election night coverage.

Amid this speculation, the Rumble boss also shot down reports that Kick streamer N3on had signed with the site for $30M, but hasn’t commented on rumors about Adin Ross or Doc potentially joining, as well.

With more and more signs suggesting Dr Disrespect is joining Rumble, we’ll have to see if the creator confirms fan suspicions, or if he has another plan for the future of his streaming career.