Dr Disrespect reveals YouTube remonetized his channel after Twitch ban drama

On the day that Dr Disrespect’s former game studio Midnight Society shut down, the streamer revealed that YouTube remonetized his channel.

In 2024, YouTube demonetized Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, after former Twitch employees alleged that he had been permanently banned on the platform for sending inappropriate messages to an underage individual.

After a short hiatus, Doc returned to YouTube and accused the Twitch staff of orchestrating his ban and taking the messages he sent out of context.

YouTube originally kept his channel demonetized, prompting Beahm to join rival streaming platform Rumble in December and lead its gaming section.

Now, close to six months since the muddy truth about Doc’s ban came to light, he says the Google-owned site has reversed its decision and he’ll be able to once again make money streaming on YouTube.

Dr Disrespect says YouTube backtracked on monetization

During a January 30 broadcast, Dr Disrespect stood up proudly and announced he had received “f**king good news.”

“Monetization is back,” he said. “We have to regulate certain things in regards to donations on YouTube, but I’ll have everything fixed and cleared up by tomorrow. But ladies and gentlemen, we got our f**king YouTube monetization back.”

The streamer went on to touch on Midnight Society closing its doors on the same day, calling it a “weird world.”

When the allegations against Beahm first surfaced, Midnight Society and Doc opted to end their relationship. The studio was one of many organizations that distanced itself from Dr Disrespect.

The monetization will certainly help the streamer in a big way going forward, especially as his viewership has taken a significant hit to begin 2025.

His numbers on Rumble fell considerably in the month since his joining, while January also saw the lowest viewership of his YouTube career.

Speaking with Dexerto, Streams Charts’ Product Manager Nazar Babenko called his January results “worrying” and noted that “since joining Rumble, his cumulative viewership between both platforms has fallen.”

