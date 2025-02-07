Dr Disrespect puts Midnight Society leadership on blast after game studio closes

YouTube and Rumble streamer Dr Disrespect slammed his former game studio, Midnight Society, after it announced it would be shutting down.

In June 2024, Dr Disrespect was removed from the game studio he helped found after admitting that he had been banned on Twitch for sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

The studio, which was developing a battle royale called DEADROP, continued on after Doc’s departure, insisting that the streamer, real name Guy Beahm, was just an “influencer” for the game.

However, on the same day Dr Disrespect was remonetized on YouTube, Midnight Society announced it was shutting down, prompting Beahm to put lay into the studio and its leadership.

Dr Disrespect rips into Midnight Society as studio shuts down

Responding to fans during a live stream, Dr Disrespect explained that now that the studio was closing, he could break his silence about the company and how his leaving it was handled.

“Now I can pretty much f**king tell you it was handled extremely poorly by leadership and it’s unfortunate,” Doc said.

According to the streamer, the tweet from Midnight Society announcing it was cutting ties with him should never have been posted.

“It was never approved by me, they said ‘after fully investigating’ or whatever, they didn’t f**king investigate nothing. Right? I can say this sh*t now. Ironic how they released the tweet to try and save the company and it ended up ending the company.”

In the tweet, the company claimed it had spoken to all the parties involved and “in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act.”

The streamer also took aim at Midnight Society’s studio head Robert Bowling after a viewer called him a “clown.”

“Don’t get me f**king started on that guy,” Doc laughed.

It’s unclear yet if Dr Disrespect will open a new studio down the line after Midnight Society’s shutdown, but for now, the streamer says he’s fully committed to Rumble and leading its gaming division.

“The gaming community is just getting started on Rumble and I’m glad to be a part of it in these early stages and for the long haul,” he said after getting remonotized on YouTube.