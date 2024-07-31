Dr Disrespect finally breaks social media silence following scandal over messaging minor

Dr Disrespect has returned to social media after he confirmed that his permanent Twitch ban was for sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

In June 2024, former Twitch employees claimed Dr Disrespect was banned from the platform in 2020 for sending inappropriate DMs to a minor.

The streamer, real name Guy Beahm, confirmed the allegations were true, but insisted that there were no “real intentions” behind the messages, and announced that he would be taking an extended content hiatus.

Article continues after ad

In July, Doc changed his X header to a fishing bobber with his brand’s logo on it. Nearly ten days later, on July 31, the streamer posted for the first time since admitting to the allegations.

Beahm uploaded a photo of himself sitting at a board game table with a chess board in front of him, but while he has chess pieces, his opponent is playing with checkers.

Comments poured in with viewers referencing the scandal involving a minor, and Doc shot back at some replies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Not all of the remarks were negative, however. “Did you at least increase the vertical leap?” one asked.

“And got a tan too,” Doc replied.

While he is now back on social media, it’s not clear what his next move will be, but Beahm did previously promise to return to streaming.

Since the scandal, YouTube demonetized his channel, countless brands cut ties with him, and his closest streaming friends including TimTheTatman are no longer supporting him.

Article continues after ad

One option for Doc would be to move to Kick, as the site’s staff said it was “too soon” to preemptively ban him, even after he admitted to messaging a minor.