Dr Disrespect finally announces streaming return date after Twitch ban controversy

Disgraced streamer Dr Disrespect has announced his return to content creation will take place on September 6 after going on hiatus over his Twitch ban for sending inappropriate DMs to a minor.

In June 2024, former Twitch employees broke their silence on why Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, was banned from the platform, alleging that he had sent sexual DMs to a minor.

The YouTuber eventually confessed to the allegations in a now-deleted post on X, but promised to return to content after taking an extended vacation with his family.

Article continues after ad

After weeks of teases and cryptic messages, Doc confirmed his return in a new video uploaded on September 5.

The short clip, simply titled ‘Showtime,’ features Doc speeding in a boat while trimming his mustache en route to his ‘Champions Club’ arena.

After docking at the Arena, the screen flashes black and the video ends with the word “tomorrow,” indicating that he will be returning to streaming on September 6.

Article continues after ad

Doc also took aim at users in the comments criticizing him. “WHeRe’s He CoMinG from, Epstein iSlAnd? iTs a pDf nOt a DoC,” he posted.

Article continues after ad

This comes just days after Beahm hinted that he might no longer be streaming video games when he makes his comeback, having posted, “Are people still streaming video games? What a snoozefest.”

It’s still not clear where he will be streaming when he comes back. YouTube demonetized his channel after he admitted to the allegations and he remains banned on Twitch, leaving him with few options.

Kick staff, meanwhile, haven’t shown any interest in preemptively banning the streamer, and Rumble’s CEO had previously said he’d be open to signing Doc to the platform, although that was before the reason for his Twitch ban came to light.