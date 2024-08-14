Dr Disrespect breaks silence and confirms streaming return “soon”

Dr Disrespect has announced he will return to streaming “soon” over a month after he admitted he was banned on Twitch for inappropriately messaging a minor.

Disgraced streamer Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, says he’ll have lots to discuss when he eventually comes back from an extended vacation with his family.

In June, former Twitch employees came forward, finally revealing Beahm was banned on the platform in 2020 for messages he sent a minor back in 2017.

Doc confessed to the claims in a lengthy, since-deleted post on X where he apologized for his actions, but vowed to return to the world of content creation later.

“But I’m not f*cking going anywhere,” he said back in the June 25 post. “I’m not the same guy that made this mistake all those years ago. I’m taking an extended vacation with my family as mentioned on stream and I’m coming back with a heavy weight off my shoulders.”

On August 14, Doc reiterated these claims, confirming that he would be making a comeback but didn’t announce a firm date for his return.

“Vacation is just too good right now. We’ll be back soon though Champs. We have lots to talk about,” he tweeted, followed by his trademark “Yayaya yayaya yayaya.”

Earlier that day, the streamer deleted his post confirming why he was banned on Twitch.

Previously, he had posted a series of cryptic images, including one showing his tweet about the ban attached to a fishing bobber with his brand’s logo.

It’s still not clear where Dr Disrespect plans to stream when he comes back, especially with YouTube demonetizing his channel, giving him little reason to broadcast there.

Rival platform Kick, however, could be one of the few platforms that allows Doc. Following his confession, the site’s staff ruled out preemptively banning him. In fact, the site had, at one point, offered him $10M per year to stream on their platform, but he declined, insisting that he was worth $50M instead.

