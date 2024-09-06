Dr Disrespect breaks personal viewership record in explosive YouTube return stream

Dr Disrespect has returned from his streaming hiatus two months after admitting to inappropriately messaging a minor, managing to break his max viewership record as over 200k tuned in.

Four years after his ban, Dr Disrespect revealed on June 25, 2024, that he was permanently suspended from Twitch after inappropriately messaging a minor using the site’s whisper function.

Due to this, he was removed from his role at Midnight Society, demonetized on YouTube, and many other companies cut ties with the streamer.

Doc shared plans to take an extended hiatus alongside the statement and returned to streaming on YouTube on September 6, 2024 – and his viewership skyrocketed.

Dr Disrespect scheduled his stream on YouTube about an hour before going live, giving viewers a waiting room for his return. It started with just a couple thousand users, but by the time he went live, the broadcast had skyrocketed to a peak of 223,460 – setting the record for highest peak viewers on his channel.

Streams Charts

It maintained that viewership while Doc addressed the allegations against him, and accused former Twitch staff Cody Conners, among others, of orchestrating an “attack” on the streamer.

By the time he quit talking about Twitch and began playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, however, stream viewership dropped to just over 110k.

Despite the dip in viewers, Doc’s record-breaking stream is still significantly higher in views than he had throughout June 2024. According to Streams Charts, his peak viewership between June 1 and June 30, 2024, reached 35,800 viewers with an average of 26,613.

While the stream is undoubtedly popular with netizens around the world, it’s still far away from reaching the top 20 most-viewed YouTube Livestreams.

Musicians Sandy & Junior hold the bottom spot with a peak of over 2.3M viewers, and the number one most viewed YouTube stream belongs to ISRO official, who broadcasted the Chandrayaan-3 lunar rover launch.