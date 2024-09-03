Dr Disrespect “back from vacation” – but may leave streaming games behind

Disgraced streamer Dr Disrespect says he’s “back from vacation” after going on an indefinite hiatus when he confessed to being banned on Twitch for sending inappropriate DMs to a minor.

In June 2024, former Twitch employees finally broke their silence on Dr Disrespect’s ban from the platform, alleging that he was sending DMs to underage people.

Doc, real name Guy Beahm, later confessed to the allegations in a now-deleted post on X, but only after numerous companies, including his own game studio, cut ties with him.

In the post, Beahm claimed he would be returning to streaming after taking a long, extended vacation with his family and it seems he might be coming back very soon, albeit gaming may be secondary for the creator.

On September 3, Doc posted to social media without warning, randomly remarking: “Are people still streaming video games? What a snoozefest.”

In the replies, a viewer asked Doc what he was doing, leaving the streamer to respond: “Relaxing in the Lambo with the windows down… back from La Vacacion.”

Additionally, he replied to his former editor, HobbertEdits, who announced he was leaving the Dr Disrespect brand after six years.

“The man!” Beahm replied to the announcement, seemingly unfazed at learning he was now down an editor, especially amid his planned return. However, if DrDisrespect doesn’t plan on gaming for his streams anymore, this wouldn’t be as much of a problem.

There’s still no word on where Dr Disrespect will stream when he returns or if he’ll opt for another form of content creation. YouTube fully demonetized his channel after his confession, leaving him without a way to make money on the platform.

Kick, meanwhile, may be his best bet, as the site’s staff haven’t ruled out allowing him on the site if he joins. Still, with the creator now back from vacation, we may learn more in the weeks ahead.