Did Joe Rogan’s Trump interview trigger an alien invasion? Viral theory explained

Clif High, who predicted the 2004 tsunami in Indonesia, claimed an alien invasion would strike 39 days after Donald Trump was interviewed by Joe Rogan.

In 2009, computer scientist Clif High predicted an upcoming alien invasion. At the time, he said there would be a trigger to the invasion: President-elect Donald Trump’s interview on Joe Rogan’s JRE podcast.

High added that the alien invasion would begin 39 days after President Trump appeared on Rogan’s podcast.

On October 25, Trump spent several hours being interviewed by Rogan. The clock started to tick once he joined the host, meaning that the 39 days would be up on December 3, 2024.

High said the alien invasion would include a battle in the air between the military and UFOs, but added that the UFOs would even strike each other.

How does Clif High predict the future?

High, who correctly predicted the 2004 tsunami in Indonesia, began making futuristic claims in 1990 when he combined data from a software tool called ‘Web Bots’ with a predictive system called ‘Predictive Linguistics.’

“High analyzes vast amounts of internet data, particularly focusing on the emotional content of words, to forecast potential future events,” tweeted Truthpole.

“High’s system works by detecting language patterns that seem to foreshadow significant global shifts, such as political events, natural disasters, or societal changes.”

Netizens aren’t taking High’s predictions seriously

Following the viral X post about High’s alien invasion prediction, netizens didn’t seem to take the claim seriously.

“We will all come back on Wednesday and have a laugh about him,” said one.

“I hope they come tomorrow. Humanity needs a shake-up to its core,” wrote another.

“Can’t wait! Let’s do this!!” exclaimed a third.

Though the computer scientist has been right in the past, the fate of his alien invasion prediction is up in the air until Tuesday, December 3. The truth is out there, but until High’s predicted date, we’ll have to wait with bated breath to find out if aliens exist.