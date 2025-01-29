Demolition Ranch retires from YouTube and puts $15M property up for sale

After a successful 14+ years of making YouTube content, firearms specialist Matt Carriker is putting an end to his Demolition Ranch channel.

YouTuber Matt Carriker, also known as ‘Demolition Ranch,’ launched his channel in January 2011. During the course of 14 years, Carriker shared over 700 videos of himself showcasing and using firearms.

Some of his most popular videos include ‘I Shot My Truck With a Tank,’ ‘Firing The Wrong Caliber,’ and ‘How Bulletproof Are Army Helmets?’

Though he created a successful business on YouTube by posting informative and entertaining videos, Carriker decided to stop using the platform and sell his ranch in Texas where he filmed his content.

“I’m going to retire and I’m going to sell the resort property,” Carriker said in a video on January 28.

With 11.8M subscribers and over 2.5B views, one might wonder why Carriker decided to pull the plug on his YouTube channel and sell his infamous property.

Demolition Ranch quits YouTube to spend time with family

“I’ve loved it but I’ve surpassed every goal I’ve ever had with it, and my wife and I realized recently — and it sounds stupid to say ‘we realized’ but we really did — we realized our kids are getting old really fast and they’re not going to be in our house a whole lot longer, and that’s hit us real hard.

“I know that in the next few years when all of our kids leave our house and we’re empty nesters, I’m not going to look back and say ‘I wish I made more YouTube videos.’”

Carriker also explained how when he began YouTube, he was a broke college student and would be motivated by the mere 12 cents he’d make overnight.

When he started making hundreds of dollars in a matter of one day, the YouTuber figured he’d start “working harder” so his videos would become even more viral.

Once Carriker’s Demolition Ranch was toe-to-toe with the channels he “revered,” he finally realized how successful he could be on YouTube, making him create content for many years.

Despite his lucrative online fame, Carriker made it clear: “I want to slow down and I want to look around,” adding, “I’m going to completely quit.”

While he admitted to being “nervous and sad” about leaving Demolition Ranch behind him, he’s just as excited to embrace what’s in front of him — especially his family.

At the time of writing, Carriker’s Texas ranch is up for sale. The farm-style home is 6,636 sqft and is being sold for $15M. If it doesn’t sell, he said he’d put more work into the property.

Fortunately for his millions of fans, Carriker plans to create content on YouTube for another two months so he can fulfill contracts that he already agreed to complete.