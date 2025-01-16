David Lynch’s weather reports made him a YouTube phenomenon

David Lynch was widely known for his dreamlike, eerie, sometimes horrific film and TV productions, but fans shouldn’t forget his recent contribution to online culture in an unexpectedly legendary YouTube series.

David Lynch’s movie and TV productions firmly cemented the director as one of the most distinctive filmmakers in our era.

His unique vision netted him both Emmy nominations for the beloved series Twin Peaks as well as multiple Oscar nominations, for films including The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet, and Mulholland Drive.

While his movie and TV productions gradually diminished in number, in recent years the esteemed director surprised the internet with a charmingly upbeat series of YouTube videos that took the internet by storm.

Lynch’s Weather Reports became internet legend

David Lynch’s famed weather reports began in the mid-2000’s on his now-defunct website (chronicled via Know Your Meme). Each video sees Lynch in his home studio in Los Angeles, narrating the weather as he looks outside his window. Videos often end with Lynch happily saying he expects “blue skies and sunshine.”

The weather reports eventually stopped until 2020, when David Lynch resumed them on his YouTube channel ‘David Lynch Theater’ beginning May 11, 2020.

The vast majority of the new weather reports begin with a vibrant “Good morning!” followed by an announcement of the day and a description of his local weather.

Fridays were where the magic happened, when the filmmaker followed the date with an enthusiastic “and if you can believe it, it’s a Friday once again!” Lynch continued each day until his final recording on December 16, 2022, shaking the camera or adding narration as he wished viewers to “have a great day.”

The daily clips netted hundreds of thousands of views, with his final clip hitting 282K on YouTube alone, though they frequently circulated on platforms like Twitter (now X) and Facebook.

Fans loved the quick, random bursts of positivity, cementing Lynch’s brief tour as a popular YouTube content creator, where you can also now find his series called “Interview Project,” first online in 2009, where he travelled across the United States to interview everyday people.