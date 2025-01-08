David Dobrik’s viral body transformation is so shocking that viewers think it’s “photoshopped”

David Dobrik’s shocking body transformation has taken over social media, and it’s such a huge change that some netizens can’t believe the photos of his shredded physique aren’t photoshopped.

David Dobrik left YouTube in March 2022, leaving his 17M subscribers anxiously waiting for his next big vlog. Though he went on a hiatus for two years, Dobrik returned to YouTube on January 7, 2025.

His highly-anticipated comeback left millions of social media users shocked, though, after he debuted an insane body transformation.

Months before he turned his computer off to YouTube in 2022, Dobrik had spent a lot of time taste-testing pizza recipes for his pizza business, Doughbrik’s.

Having felt he reached a “really uncomfortable” weight, the YouTuber made a deal with his best friend (as well as YouTube star MrBeast) to “stop being a fat*ss.”

In his first YouTube vlog since leaving the platform, Dobrik’s newly-chiseled abs, firm biceps and significant weight loss left friends like Charli D’Amelio, Noah Beck and Corinna Kopf impressed as he revealed his transformation.

Trisha Paytas & fellow influencers react to David Dobrik’s body transformation

Following the debut of his new beach bod, fellow influencers and fans were quick to share their opinions about his comeback vlog. One of Dobrik’s former besties, Trisha Paytas, made her thoughts known on X, where she called the YouTuber out.

“David Dobrik returning to YouTube doing the same thing he was doing in 2019… what could possibly go wrong,” Paytas tweeted.

Though some netizens argued that Dobrik was ‘disingenuous’ and only ‘posting for money,’ many others applauded the YouTuber for the hard work that led to his body transformation.

Twitch streamer Agent00, who is currently attempting to lose weight during an uncapped marathon stream, also chimed in on Dobrik’s appearance.

“Yo, he upgraded. No cap, what the f*ck?! Look at that chest, look at the shoulders. Wow, man. That looks good, bro. That is a glow up!” Agent00 said.

Podcast host Harry Jowsey was also amazed by Dobrik’s ripped body, calling his transformation “insane,” adding that the YouTuber should be on the next season of Netflix’s Too Hot Too Handle.

Meanwhile, content creator Haley Baylee was so shocked that she was nearly left speechless, commenting on his Instagram post, “David?!”

Netizens question if David Dobrik’s body transformation was photoshopped

However, others on the internet seemed to think Dobrik’s transformation was fake, with many saying he looked “photoshopped.”

“I know it’s real, but the photo looks so photoshopped ‘cause his face is like the exact same lmao,” wrote an X user.

“I honestly agree that this body does not match the face,” added another.

“Thought this was photoshop but congrats, bro,” a third said.

Though Dobrik returned to YouTube without warning, his future content plans have not been revealed. However, his newfound health and wellness could have a positive impact on his ideas for upcoming vlogs.