David Dobrik’s 3-year YouTube hiatus ends with insane body transformation bet with MrBeast

David Dobrik has made a shocking return to YouTube after almost three years, showing off his body transformation and filling the vlog with plenty of big-name content creators like MrBeast.

Those who engaged in the earlier years of YouTube will know the name David Dobrik but younger generations may not be as versed on the content creator.

Despite being one of the biggest YouTubers ever, still maintaining a massive 17.3 million subscribers on the platform, Dobrik has been largely radio silent in recent years.

On January 7, Dobrik finally broke his almost three-year-long hiatus, dropping a brand new video on his YouTube channel.

The 14-minute video is much longer than what Dobrik would typically post, wherein the content creator shocked his pals by showing off his hard work and dedication to completely transforming his body.

His best friend and fitness guru Ilya Fedorovich joined him for the video as he helped Dobrik achieve his goal of getting jacked. What’s more, the vlog is jampacked with cameos from other big-name content creators such as MrBeast and also shows off Dobrik’s recent travels around the world.

MrBeast bet led to David Dobriks unbelievable body transformation

It turns out his transformation is all due to a bet he made with MrBeast at the beginning of 2024, kickstarting his return to the platform and potentially, a proper revival.

Right at the end of the video, MrBeast appeared and revealed that he and David had made a massive bet before his fitness journey, one that resulted in Fedorovich getting a brand new car.

YouTube: David Dobrik MrBeast made a bet with David regarding his body transformation.

MrBeast began by asking Fedorovich. “Did David tell you what would have happened if he didn’t get jacked?”

When the latter shook his head, the world’s biggest YouTuber followed up and revealed, “We bet at the start of [2024] that if he didn’t get jacked he would have to buy 20,000 Feastable bars.”

Given Dobrik held up his end of the bargain, he announced that “If I did get jacked, Jimmy would have to get you a car.”

Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, and more featured in Dobrik’s return

YouTube: David Dobrik Nickelodeon star Josh Peck was shocked to see David’s physical transformation.

In addition to a huge cameo from MrBeast, Dobrik made sure to round up all his other content creators’ friends for his new vlog.

Dobrik’s comeback video was flooded with familiar faces, the likes of Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, Josh Peck, and more featuring for brief moments as he went around and showed off his body transformation.

At one point Beck claimed he was getting “turned on” by Dobrik’s new fitness achievements, while D’Amelio held her face in shock, a reaction similar to many others as well.

Doughbriks’s Pizza staff gifted brand-new Teslas

YouTube: David Dobrik David bought all his Doughbrik staff brand-new Teslas.

On top of being a content creator, Dobrik is also a business owner, his pizza store Doughbriks an LA hotspot.

“As many of you know I own a pizza place here in LA called Dobrik’s and while we were travelling the world the employees held it down, so today we got them a gift,” he said in the return vlog.

What was this gift you ask? As a way to say thank you for all the hard work his staff did while he was away, he bought each one of them brand new Teslas. His employees were visibly shocked and jumping for joy after being presented with their brand-new cars.

David Dobrik travels to the Seven Wonders of the World

YouTube: David Dorbrik During his hiatus, David traveled across the world to visit.

As well as revealing that he had been hard at work in the gym during his hiatus, Dobrik also took the trip of a lifetime, travelling to all Seven Wonders of the World.

Throughout the video, a montage of his travels is shown, from jaw-dropping sights to hilarious encounters with strangers and more.

His last video on the platform was released back in March 2022 and despite the community welcoming him back with excitement and the expectation that this would trigger a big comeback, he never followed up with any additional content.

Given the nature of this vlog and the tease that his VIEWS podcast will be returning, David Dobrik’s comeback appears to have officially kicked off.