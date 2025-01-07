David Dobrik finally announces YouTube return as fans demand new vlogs

David Dobrik has finally confirmed his return to YouTube after not uploading to his main channel for almost three years, giving fans a big reason to get excited.

Dobrik last posted a vlog to his main channel in March 2022. While he has since uploaded to his second channel and has been fairly consistent on other platforms such as Snapchat and TikTok, fans have been waiting for the return of peak Dobrik-era YouTube.

Now, that day may finally be coming, as he shared a video on TikTok, responding to a comment from a fan asking for a new vlog. In the January 6 video, captioned ‘tomorrow’, Dobrik shows himself editing a video on his laptop, and it looks like it’s in the classic vlog style his millions of subscribers came to love.

He also used Abba’s S.O.S. to soundtrack the video, with his viewers becoming very familiar with Abba’s music as they frequently featured in his vlogs.

Is it actually a vlog return?

This may not be a vlog return as fans will be hoping, and may actually just be a promotional piece for fellow Vlog Squad member Ilya Fedorovich and his Xeela Fitness brand.

We know this because Xeela themselves posted a trailer on Instagram for a video titled “The Transformation of David Dobrik,” also slated to be dropping on January 7.

Whether this means we’re only getting the transformation documentary, or if it will also drop alongside a new vlog, will be revealed on Jan 7.

Why did Dobrik leave YouTube?

David Dobrik’s hiatus from YouTube coincided with a litany of controversy and allegations levied against him and his content.

In November 2021, Business Insider reported that Dominykas ‘Durte Dom’ Zeglaitis, another member of the Vlog Squad, had allegedly raped a woman that featured in a vlog, referencing a pattern of concerning behavior in which Dom had been accused of being very forward with women.

Just months later, Dobrik had a very publicized beef with Jeff Wittek, after a vlog stunt went wrong and saw Wittek nearly lose his life on an excavator. To this day, Wittek still has not forgiven Dobrik and makes no effort to hide his disdain for the YouTuber.

Since then, David has taken a step back from creating regular content, and remains largely out of the public eye, so if he does return to vlogging it will be very interesting to see how his fans receive it.