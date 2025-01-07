David Dobrik confirms VIEWS podcast return in surprise YouTube comeback

YouTube star David Dobrik has finally returned to the platform after a three-year hiatus with a long-awaited vlog where he announced the comeback of his VIEWS podcast.

David Dobrik is one of the biggest personalities on YouTube, best known for his high-energy vlogs featuring top celebrities and over-the-top stunts.

Despite his empire of 17 million subscribers, Dobrik’s main channel has been relatively quiet since March 2022 — but that changed on January 7, 2025, when he finally gave fans what they’d been waiting for.

In his highly-anticipated return vlog, Dobrik traveled to the Seven Wonders of the world, gave away Teslas to his Doughbrik’s employees and even linked up with MrBeast, on top of showing off his new beach bod.

David Dobrik reveals VIEWS podcast will return with Jason Nash

He also revealed the return of his podcast series, VIEWS, gifting a microphone to his former co-host, Jason Nash as a way to break the news.

“I’d be lying if I said the last couple years were my healthiest,” Dobrik explained in a voice-over. “Or my happiest. I let go of myself and stopped doing the things I really enjoyed. And believe it or not, my old podcast was at the top of my list.”

(Topic begins at 8:50)

The VIEWS podcast hasn’t been active since 2023, with the last video on its dedicated YouTube channel having been uploaded two years ago at the time of writing.

Nash’s presence on the podcast was also a point of contention among fans, some of whom accused Dobrik of pushing him out of the show in favor of other guests and friends.

Nash played a big part in Dobrik’s comeback vlog, and viewers agree that it appears the two are on good terms — especially if David hopes to revive their podcast together.

This won’t be the first time VIEWS has had a comeback after a big break, though; in 2021, Dobrik and co. uploaded sporadic episodes from June to September, sparking frustration among listeners who vented their “disappointment” about the series’ infrequent schedule.

Dobrik isn’t the only YouTuber making a comeback after a long break, either; CoryxKenshin also announced his return to content creation after a year-and-a-half absence from the platform, during which he was focused on creating his new manga, Monsters We Make.

