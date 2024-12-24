Dave Portnoy gives pizza business $60k to help them avoid closing down

Dave Portnoy gave away $60,000 to a pizza business in the US so that they didn’t have to close down for good after Christmas Day.

Dave Portnoy is a well-known social media personality who many know and love as being the founder and owner of Barstool Sports. However, Portnoy is also a big foodie and dog enthusiast, his love of pizza transforming into his very own YouTubet series, One Bite Pizza Reviews, in which he visits different pizza restaurants across the US and rates their food.

During the series’ December 23 episode, Portnoy visited a pizza restaurant in Baltimore, Tiny Brick Oven, to review their slices and learn about the process of the store.

It was during this initial conversation that the owner revealed the shop would be closing down on Christmas Day due to their not having enough money to maintain the cost of the store.

Dave Portnoy gives pizza store $60K to stay open for an extra year

After getting to know the workers and trying out their pizza, Portnoy decided to help them save their business, offering to give them whatever amount of money they needed to ensure they could keep running after Christmas Day.

“If there was somebody super rich right in front of your face who’s in the pizza business and by serendipity is like what do you need need to stay open for a year, you’ve gotta give him some figure,” expressed Portnoy when asking the owner about the possibility of keeping the pizza store running.

After a brief moment, they then named a $60,000 amount that would allow them to keep things going for another year and also help them get a Liquor License for the store.

Without missing a beat, Portnoy stuck out his hand and proclaimed “done” before later adding that they’ll “have it before Christmas and it’ll keep you open for a year.”

After accepting the owner’s thanks, the podcast host and internet icon then revealed his 7.9 rating for the pizza, walking out of the store and calling himself a “nice motherf***er” for offering to help the restaurant.